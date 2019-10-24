Hike or Treat Saturday at Yampa River State Park
Craig Press Staff
Yampa River State Park will hosting its annual Hike or Treat at its station at 6185 U.S. Highway 40 outside Hayden this weekend.
Families are invited to enjoy trick-or-treating on the 1.25-mile park loop trail from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.
Cookies and hot drinks will be offered at the group picnic area pavilion. Please bring a non-perishable food item to benefit the Lift Up of Routt County Food Bank.
Admission is free for the event, but vehicles will need to pay a $8 for state park entry.
For more information, call 970-276-2061 or email yampa.river@state.co.us.
Entertainment
