Highway 40 closes from Steamboat to Kremmling due to poor conditions

A CDOT road camera captures the poor conditions on Rabbit Ears Pass, which was closed Friday afternoon due to weather.

CDOT

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Both lanes of U.S. Highway 40 have been closed from mile marker 136 just south of Steamboat Springs at the base of Rabbit Ears Pass to four miles west of the town of Kremmling, according to officials.

Poor conditions and visibility have caused several vehicle crashes along the stretch leading emergency officials to close the road until further notice.

Officials are saying to expect lengthy delays in the area. There is no estimated time for reopening.

A passenger vehicle traction law had been put into effect shortly before the decision was made to close the road.

