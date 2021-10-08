High school holding forum for school board candidates
Students will run question-and-answer session for those vying for public office
The Moffat County Education Association will hold a forum at Moffat County High School Tuesday for candidates for the Moffat County School District board of directors.
The forum will be run by students of the high school, including A.P. government students and the student council. It will take place at 7:15 p.m. at the high school auditorium and is open to the public.
