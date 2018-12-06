High on life: Videos showcase Craig Middle School students’ drug-free dedication for Red Ribbon Week

Eighth Grade — “Our Journey” produced by Scooter Hicks, Cayden King, Sarah Johnson, and Ivy Lowe. Seventh Grade — “My Natural High” produced by Logan Bickford. Sixth Grade — “Be High On Cheer Not Drugs” produced by Samantha Franklin

Teachers selected the video from each grade level that best captured the theme “alternative high”

CRAIG — Young filmmakers were honored Monday, Dec. 3, at a luncheon attended by law enforcement, school leaders, parents, and community members in the boardroom of the Moffat County School District Administration Building.

The videos they screened represented the best films produced by students at each grade level at Craig Middle School, and all the videos were created for Red Ribbon Week — a national campaign to raise awareness of the risks and consequences of drug use. Red Ribbon Week is celebrated in Craig Oct. 29 through Nov. 2.

The video project “added value,” to traditional activities offered at the school, said Craig Middle School Counselor Mark Clemmons. He explained that students were asked to create a video explaining the “alternative highs” they could choose instead of drugs or alcohol.

Seventh-grade student Logan Bickford said he spent about 10 hours at school and home preparing what he wanted to say in his video, “My Natural High.”

Logan’s “high” is drawing, which allows him to focus without worrying about problems. He likes to draw with purpose and intends to become an architect, so his drawings will be used to create buildings, which, in turn, will provide people with jobs.

The team of eighth-graders Scooter Hicks, Cayden King, Sarah Johnson, and Ivy Lowe was honored for its video “Our Journey.” Using Adobe Spark, the ladies each shared their passions, including barrel racing, basketball, and swimming.

It took sixth-grade student Samantha Franklin about a week to produce her video, “Be High On Cheer Not Drugs.”

Instructional Coach Bobbie Evenson said that teachers initially felt the project was risky, but when “the kids ran with it” creating great work, most became enthusiastic.

“Middle school kids have deep thoughts and the ability to express themselves in powerful ways,” Clemmons said. He added that the videos offered a demonstration of deep thinking.

Grand Futures Prevention Coalition also offered support.

“I am so proud of your videos, and they are amazing,” said Jill Hunstad, Grand Futures’ Moffat County youth development coordinator.

The winners spoke about their projects before screening their videos at the luncheon.

In introducing her video, Franklin said she hoped it would motivate others.

“Live a drug-free life,” she said. “You will not regret it.”

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.

