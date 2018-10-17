Memorial Regional Health to host ‘Walk a Mile in Her Shoes’ to bring attention to domestic violence

Memorial Regional Health and Open Heart Advocates will host “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes” Saturday at Boys & Girls Club of Craig, 1324 US Highway 40.

Community members are invited to walk a symbolic mile in high heels, as part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The walk will be an indoor obstacle course with registration starting at 12:45 p.m. and the race at 1:45 p.m. Kids will be invited to run the obstacle course after the walk is complete.

Men and women are encouraged to join the event or sponsor a walker. The cost is $25 for adults, free to ages 18 and younger.

“Walk a Mile in Her Shoes” began in 2001 as a way to bring attention to domestic violence as organizers.

“What started out as a small group of men daring to totter around a park has grown to become a world-wide movement with tens of thousands of men raising millions of dollars for local rape crisis centers, domestic violence shelters and other sexualized violence education, prevention and remediation programs,” according to walkamileinhershoes.org.

For more information and to register, visit memorialregionalhealth.com.