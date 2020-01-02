High-achieving headgear, prom-inence, communication changes: Top 10 most read Craig Press education stories of 2019

From galleries of glamorous prom photos and happy Homecoming events to the fallout from a local teacher’s acquittal and its effects in the state legal system, these were the top 10 stories readers at CraigDailyPress.com found most educational.

Article; number of online pageviews

1. Starry night: Moffat County prom shines; 2,743

2. Sexually explicit text acquittal in Craig breeds anti-sexting law; 2,620

3. Colorado’s sexting bill signed into law; 2,596

4. Moffat County School District enters negotiations with Memorial Regional Health for transfer of Yampa Building as new substance treatment center; 1,622

5. 19 photos of Moffat County Class of 2019 graduation caps; 1,581

6. Yampa Valley Kids daycare hopes to provide a sense of relief to parents; 1,358

7. A special gift: Former Craig mother hopes to collect police patches for unique Christmas gift for daughter; 1,258

8. Always learning: Craig instructor Paul Cruz looks back on 3 decades in martial arts; 1,254

9. Moffat County alumni aid in honoring 2019 Homecoming royalty; 1,211

10. Gallery: Moffat County Homecoming Parade 2019; 1,172