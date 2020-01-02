High-achieving headgear, prom-inence, communication changes: Top 10 most read Craig Press education stories of 2019
From galleries of glamorous prom photos and happy Homecoming events to the fallout from a local teacher’s acquittal and its effects in the state legal system, these were the top 10 stories readers at CraigDailyPress.com found most educational.
Article; number of online pageviews
1. Starry night: Moffat County prom shines; 2,743
Starry night: Moffat County prom shines
2. Sexually explicit text acquittal in Craig breeds anti-sexting law; 2,620
Sexually explicit text acquittal in Craig breeds anti-sexting law
3. Colorado’s sexting bill signed into law; 2,596
Colorado’s sexting bill signed into law
4. Moffat County School District enters negotiations with Memorial Regional Health for transfer of Yampa Building as new substance treatment center; 1,622
Moffat County School District enters negotiations with Memorial Regional Health for transfer of Yampa Building as new substance treatment center
5. 19 photos of Moffat County Class of 2019 graduation caps; 1,581
19 photos of Moffat County Class of 2019 graduation caps
6. Yampa Valley Kids daycare hopes to provide a sense of relief to parents; 1,358
Yampa Valley Kids daycare hopes to provide a sense of relief to parents
7. A special gift: Former Craig mother hopes to collect police patches for unique Christmas gift for daughter; 1,258
A special gift: Former Craig mother hopes to collect police patches for unique Christmas gift for daughter
8. Always learning: Craig instructor Paul Cruz looks back on 3 decades in martial arts; 1,254
Always learning: Craig instructor Paul Cruz looks back on 3 decades in martial arts
9. Moffat County alumni aid in honoring 2019 Homecoming royalty; 1,211
Moffat County alumni aid in honoring 2019 Homecoming royalty
10. Gallery: Moffat County Homecoming Parade 2019; 1,172
Gallery: Moffat County Homecoming Parade 2019
High-achieving headgear, prom-inence, communication changes: Top 10 most read Craig Press education stories of 2019
The top 10 online stories of 2019 on education.