Here’s what you need to know about Democrats’ gun control bills introduced after the King Soopers shooting

Colorado Democrats on Thursday formally introduced three anticipated gun control bills in response to the Boulder King Soopers mass shooting.

The measures would require that a background check be completed before any firearm purchase, regardless of how long it takes, and prohibit people convicted of certain misdemeanors from buying a gun for five years. They would also give local governments and public colleges and universities authority to enact gun control measures that are more strict than the state’s.

Finally, the legislation would create an Office of Gun Violence Prevention in the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

But the details of how each of the three policies would work are important.

