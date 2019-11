Hemp symposium Nov. 6 in Craig

A symposium focusing on industrial hemp takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6 at Moffat County Fairgrounds Pavilion, 640 East Victory Way.

The educational opportunity is sponsored by Associated Governments of Northwest Colorado, Craig Chamber of Commerce, and Moffat County’s CSU Extension Office.

Those who attend can learn about hemp from industry experts, agricultural specialists and government officials.

People can RSVP online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/industrial-hemp-symposium-tickets-77581366957 or in person at the Moffat County Extension Office, 539 Barclay St., or by contacting 970-824-9180 or jessica.counts@colostate.edu.