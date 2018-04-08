Help available to develop registered apprentice programs

CRAIG — The registered apprenticeship model gives employers an opportunity to build a workforce trained to meet their specific skill needs. Apprenticeships offer flexible training solutions, aligned with national and company-specific standards, resulting in a well-skilled, well-rounded worker ready for a professional career in the company.



Registered apprenticeships help businesses thrive. For every dollar spent on apprenticeships, employers receive an average of $1.47 back in increased productivity, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.



According to the Colorado Rural Workforce Consortium, apprenticeships also:

Develop highly-skilled, highly productive employees;

Increase safety in the workplace;

Create a more diverse workforce and new pool of workers;

Reduce turnover rates Increase productivity; and,

Lower recruitment costs

A business services representative at the workforce center can work to:

Understand the registered apprenticeship training and employment model;

Identify roles within an organization that align to existing apprenticeship programs;

Connect appropriate resources to assist with creating and maintaining a program; and,

Assist with recruiting candidates and making program updates as workforce needs evolve.

To learn more about the registered apprenticeships program, call the Workforce Center at 970-824-3246.

