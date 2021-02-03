Heavy snowfall expected for Moffat County Wednesday evening

Moffat County is expected to get significant snowfall today and tonight — according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS released a winter weather advisory for the Elk and Park mountains, Grand and Battlement mesas, the Gore and Elk ranges, the Central Mountain valleys, the West Elk and Sawatch Mountains, and the Flat Tops, according to the advisory.

The winter weather advisory from the NWS will be in effect until 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 4. The National Weather Service warns that effected areas could get 6-12 inches. That snow prediction is for the mountain ranges around Craig. In the city of Craig, the National Weather Service, predicts that residents can expect 1-3 inches of snow, with wind gusts up to 22 MPH. The wind gusts could cause squall like conditions, causing poor visibility, but the National Weather Service added that it’s difficult to predict such conditions.

