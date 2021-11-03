Heather Cannon takes District A seat on MCSD board

Filling the District A seat on the Moffat County School Board will be Heather Cannon, a newcomer to the board of education.

Cannon, the city attorney for the City of Craig, has never run for public office in this capacity, but her children will soon be students in the Moffat County School District.

In a Q&A with the Craig Press, Cannon said her priorities as a school board member would be enhancing academic performance, restoring morality in the education system and preparing students to be informed and productive citizens.

“I believe one way to obtain more community involvement is to promote volunteer work both within the community by students/staff, as well as reaching out to the community and welcoming volunteers within the school system by local businesses, community members, and parents,” she said.

Cannon, 41, also owns her own private practice, where she specializes in family law.