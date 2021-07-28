Three more COVID patients dead in Moffat County

One death, in 50s, confirmed to have been caused by the virus, two more still pending investigation

The Memorial Hospital at Craig reports three more COVID-19 patients have died in the last few weeks.

Cuyler Meade / Craig Press

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to claim lives in Moffat County.

As of Wednesday morning, four patients were actively admitted to Memorial Regional Health’s COVID-19 Unit, according to a press release from the hospital’s communications office. Since the last time a death was reported from the virus — an individual in his or her 20s in late June — three more people who tested positive for COVID have died in the county.

“One individual’s death was confirmed by the Moffat County Coroner as due to COVID, and the other two causes of death are pending,” the release said.

The confirmed COVID death, an individual who was in their 50s, is the 28th confirmed COVID death in Moffat County. The statement also said that Moffat County is classified as having a “high” level of transmission. This is largely due to the very low vaccination rate among eligible recipients. Only 41% of eligible residents have received one dose, the release said.

83% of new cases across the United States have been identified as the Delta Variant. The release from the hospital said that Delta is proving to be more aggressive and have a more severe impact on young people. According to the release, vaccinations have helped reduce the spread of the virus, and those who are fully vaccinated experience much milder cases of all variants.

Vaccines are available without insurance or cost at MRH on a regular basis. Other opportunities to receive the vaccine, which the CDC calls “safe and effective” are ongoing at many area locations. For more information, go to memorialregionalhealth.com/covid-19-resources