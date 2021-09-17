Support Assisted Living and Celebrate Fall at The Haven OctoberFest

The Haven Assisted Living will be hosting the 1st Annual OctoberFest fundraiser on October 2 from 4-7pm on the back patio behind The Haven Community Center.

Many older adults are at a stage in life where they do not require skilled nursing care, but they no longer can, or want, to live alone. Assisted Living offers the best of both worlds. Community members have as much independence as they want with the knowledge that personal care and support services are available if they need them.

The Haven, a non-profit Assisted Living in Hayden, has been serving the Yampa Valley for 25 years, providing a caring, peaceful and affordable assisted living community for adults 55 and older.

Norma Jean Price has called The Haven home since 2013. When she first moved in, she was struck by the beautiful view outside of her room, likening The Haven’s backyard to a park with its green grass, tall trees and flowers in bloom. Now, more than seven years later, she has made lifelong friendships with employees and residents alike. Norma is known for her positive attitude, and she gets along with everyone she meets. When asked how she manages to get along with everyone, she quips, “I just choose to avoid conflict. Thank God we all have different opinions or else life would be boring!” Norma is grateful to be living her life fully at The Haven, where “it is home.”

Assisted living is most beneficial for those who just need a little extra support so that they can remain independent, but with the peace of mind that professional caregivers are available 24 hours a day to provide compassionate care when needed. People who live at The Haven are usually older adults who have had a slight decline in health in some way and need assistance performing one or more daily tasks on their own. Assisted living communities differ from nursing homes in that they don’t offer complex medical services.

“Our goal has always been to provide a comfortable transition for our neighbors to ensure our local older adults are able to remain in the community that they love – close to the people and places that are meaningful to them,” said Adrienne Idsal, Director of The Haven. “Our small size allows us to create strong bonds and a loving home for all who live and work here. Our highly qualified Caregivers hold companionship and love dear to their hearts, and will do whatever it takes to alleviate loneliness and the stress of making the move to assisted living. And the people that live here have a say in the care they receive, the way the furniture is set, the food that is served and the activities they’d like to do.”

First Annual Haven OctoberFest Fundraiser to be held October 2

The first annual OctoberFest will be a family-friendly event to bring community members and neighbors together to celebrate all things fall, and raise crucial funds to help our older adults remain active, healthy and socially engaged. The event will take place on Saturday, October 2 from 4-7pm on the back patio behind The Haven Community Center, and will feature:

Silent auction with great local items

Flavorful Food from the ChuckWagon Grille

Beer garden provided by Yampa Valley Brewing Company

Live music from Apple Pie Order

Corn hole

Pumpkin decorating

And more!

Tickets include food, 1 drink (beer or non-alcoholic options) and activities and are $15 per adult, $25 per couple, and $40 per family. Children 5 and under free.

A silent auction full of great local items and experiences will be available online before and after the event for those unable to attend, as well as onsite. Items include:

Two tickets to the Denver Broncos game and parking on December 12

Tickets to Strings Music Festival on October 15

Monthly homemade cookie delivery for a year from The Cookie Lady, Lois Stoffle

Framed Original Hospice Daffodil Watercolors from local artist, Barb Ross

And more!

Proceeds from the event will directly benefit The Haven, providing a safe place where older adults can experience joy and connection, and most all, are treated like family. “Now more than ever our Haven community members need kindness and empathy, and you can be a partner in their life journey. Your support ensures that we will remain part of this community for generations to come,” said Idsal.

To purchase tickets or sponsor the event and view the silent auction, please visit havenseniorlivingorg/events. This will be an outdoor event only. Masks are required if you enter the building.

The Haven Assisted Living is currently at capacity for community members and hiring for full-time, part-time and as-needed Caregivers. If you are interested in learning more about working at The Haven or adding your name to the waitlist to move in, please call Adrienne Idsal at 970-875-1888.