Public Health seeks input regarding COVID-19 vaccines for children

Moffat County Public Health is looking for input from parents about concerns and questions regarding COVID-19 vaccines for children 5-17 years of age.

In the voluntary survey, parents will be asked questions such as how many children are in their household, the vaccination status of the parent or guardian and if the children in the home have received other FDA-approved vaccines.

Olivia Scheele, a Moffat County Public Health Nurse, wrote that she is hoping to gather data on how the public health department can better inform the community on vaccine facts regarding COVID-19.

“I hope to have parents provide extensive feedback to the open ended questions about who they trust for accurate information, their plans or hesitancies about getting the vaccine and what would make them feel more comfortable with receiving either themselves as parents or for their children and community,” Scheele wrote.

Scheele also wrote that with honest feedback in the survey, public health can work to meet community members and guide them through their concerns and hesitation toward COVID-19 vaccines.

Parents interested in taking the survey can visit https://hipaa.jotform.com/212715297487062 .