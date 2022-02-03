Northwest Colorado Health holding two events in February

Northwest Colorado Health



Northwest Colorado Health will hold two events this month in the region.

Laps for Love

The Haven Assisted Living home in Hayden is hosting Laps for Love all month outside the building at 300 S. Shelton Lane in Hayden.

Community members are invited to come out and enjoy the brand-new groomed track outside the Haven. Snowshoe or cross-country ski, logging laps for a chance to win local prizes.

It’s free to participate, but donations support the Haven and are encouraged. Notes to support residents can also be submitted.

Visit havenseniorliving.org/laps-for-love to sign up or donate. For more information, call 970-871-7609.

Cardiovascular screenings

Free cardiovascular screenings will be held throughout the month of February, celebrating American Heart Month.

Schedule an appointment at Northwest Colorado Health, 745 Russell St. in Craig. Screenings include blood pressure and blood glucose checks, cholesterol panel, BMI and information about how to reduce your risk of heart disease and diabetes based on your results.

Call 970-871-7694 for more information.