No COVID-19 patients are in the ICU, MRH reports

The Memorial Hospital at Craig

Cuyler Meade / Craig Press

There are no COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit as of publication, a spokesperson for Memorial Regional Hospital said on Wednesday.

As a whole, the state of Colorado is using 33% of its ventilators on COVID-19 patients. Moffat County has reported 1,228 total cases of COVID-19 and 24 deaths confirmed as being from the virus — with at least four more pending official cause of death determination — over the course of the pandemic, according to data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

CDPHE also reports that the B.1.617.2 (Delta) variant of the virus is the “variant of concern” for the county. The Delta variant has affected younger people more strongly than other variants of the COVID-19 virus, and a Moffat County patient in his or her 20s died of the variant in recent weeks.

Regional Emergency Medical & Trauma Services Advisory Councils, which records data about ICU bed availability, shows that the northwest region (which includes Moffat County) currently has 29% of its ICU beds available. Of the 77 total beds in the region, 55 are currently in use. This region includes Mesa, Garfield, Routt, Rio Blanco and Moffat Counties.

In Moffat County, 15,330 total COVID-19 tests have been performed; 96.6% have been performed by a PCR (nose swab) test and 3.3% have been antibody tests. Vaccination rates in the county remain low; recent numbers put Moffat County at 34% fully vaccinated and makes Craig a “high-risk” community for those who are unvaccinated, according to CDPHE standards. This greatly contrasts the statewide percentage of fully vaccinated people, which stands at 72.12%.

Though vaccinated individuals can still contract the Delta variant, they have had lesser symptoms than their unvaccinated counterparts, according to the CDC.