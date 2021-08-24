MRH offering 3rd vaccine doses to severely immunocompromised

The Memorial Hospital at Craig

Cuyler Meade / Craig Press

Memorial Regional Hospital is distributing and scheduling appointments for third doses of Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised.

Patients must be at least 28 days removed from their second dose and fall under one of the following criteria to receive a third dose:

Active treatment for solid tumor and hematologic malignancies

Receipt of solid‐organ transplant and taking immunosuppressive therapy

Receipt of CAR‐T‐cell or hematopoietic stem cell transplant (within 2 years of transplantation or taking immunosuppression therapy)

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (e.g., DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott‐Aldrich syndrome)

Advanced or untreated HIV infection

Active treatment with high‐dose corticosteroids (i.e., ≥20mg prednisone or equivalent per day), alkylating agents, antimetabolites, transplant‐related immunosuppressive drugs, cancer chemotherapeutic agents classified as severely immunosuppressive, tumor‐necrosis (TNF) blockers, and other biologic agents that are immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory.

This week, the Food and Drug Administration formally approved the Pfizer vaccine for those over the age of 16 after prioritizing approval of the COVID-19 vaccine.

MRH has no patients hospitalized for COVID-19 as MRH’s positivity rate decreases. According to a spokesperson for the hospital, last week’s positivity rate was 9.72% compared to 9.89% the week prior. MRH has not released specific data regarding any new recent COVID-19 deaths in the county.