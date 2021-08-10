MRH confirms another COVID-19 death
Confirmation brings county COVID-19 death total to 29
A spokesperson for Memorial Regional Hospital has confirmed that another Moffat County resident died of COVID-19. He or she was in their 70s, and was reported last month as a COVID patient with an unconfirmed cause of death.
This brings the total death count from the virus for the county to 29 people. Another COVID-19 patient who died in recent weeks is still under investigation as to whether or not it was the virus that caused their death.
At 8 a.m. on Tuesday, one person was admitted to MRH’s COVID-19 Unit, according to a statement from the hospital. MRH did not have any patients from July 30 to Aug. 6, the first time since June that no COVID-positive patients were admitted.
Currently, there are no public health orders placed on Moffat County. According to data from MRH, Moffat County has a one-week positivity rate of nearly 20%. Between Aug. 2 and Aug. 8, 17.5% of the 80 tests conducted at MRH were positive. Researchers at Johns Hopkins School of Public Health recommend a community’s positivity rate stay at or below 5%, putting Moffat County’s rate at what they and MRH would consider as having a “high” level of transmission.
Jennifer Riley, chief operating officer at MRH, said this was likely due to very low vaccination rates.
“This strain is proving to be more aggressive and is having a more severe impact on young people. The Delta Variant is more contagious than the original strain of COVID, infecting twice as many people than the original strain,” the statement read. “The greatest risk of transmission is among unvaccinated people who are much more likely to contract, and therefore transmit the virus.”
For example, whereas someone with the original COVID-19 strain could infect around two people, someone with the Delta variant who participated in similar behaviors could infect as many as five people. Those five people could infect five other unvaccinated people, and so on.
Colorado Department of Public Health data shows that 43.9% of people in Moffat County over the age of 12 who are eligible for the vaccine have received at least one dose. This number excludes department of corrections vaccinations. Across the state, over 3.2 million Coloradans are now fully immunized against COVID-19.
MRH now offers all three approved vaccines – Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson. All three approved vaccines are highly effective at preventing severe illness and death, including against the Delta variant. Those interested in scheduling a time for a vaccine can call 970-826-2400.
