MRH adds two new family medicine providers to its team

Memorial Regional Health is growing its team of family medicine providers to give the community more options than ever before. Dr. Aaron Stewart and Lexa Johnson, family nurse practitioner, will begin working with patients of all ages in August.

Dr. Stewart and Johnson will provide an array of primary care services, ranging from annual physicals to sick visits and more. They look forward to offering their expertise and unique backgrounds to bring high-quality care to families in Craig and surrounding communities.

Dr. Aaron Stewart



About Dr. Aaron Stewart

As an undergraduate student, Dr. Stewart studied biochemistry at Brigham Young University in Utah and was inspired by the complexity of life. Upon graduation, he worked in medical research, which ultimately led him to his current career in healthcare.

“Working in healthcare, I have the privilege of getting a glimpse into the lives of my patients,” he said. “Listening and understanding someone’s story and how it relates to their current health, and then playing a role in improving their health, is the most rewarding part about my job.”

Dr. Stewart has professional affiliations with the American Academy of Family Physicians, the American Osteopathic Association and the American Society of Addiction Medicine. He completed his residency at Southern Colorado Family Medicine in Pueblo and received his Doctor of Osteopathy from Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences in Yakima, Wash.

Dr. Stewart moved to Craig with his wife and two sons. He enjoys rock climbing, skiing and generally being outdoors.

“I’ve met some great people at MRH, and I’m looking forward to getting to know the wonderful people and families of Craig,” he said.

Lexa Johnson, FNP



About Lexa Johnson, FNP

Johnson has hundreds of hours of clinical experience as a nurse, mostly in hospitals around Georgia. Now a family nurse practitioner, she plays an integral role in the well-being of her patients.

“I really appreciate the problem-solving that is involved and getting to work together with patients in a collaborative manner,” she said. “I enjoy the constant learning that is involved as new research develops and we continue to discover new information about various disease processes.”

Johnson received her Master of Science and Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Emory University in Atlanta, Ga. She also holds a Bachelor of Arts in Medical Humanities from Baylor University in Waco, Texas.

Outside of work, Johnson is an avid biker. She loves road cycling, but mountain biking is her favorite for the tough uphills and fast downhills. When she’s not on a bike, Johnson enjoys fly fishing, backpacking, skiing and reading.

“It is an absolute honor to be welcomed into this new community,” Johnson said. “I look forward to becoming part of the community and getting involved in more than just daily office work.”