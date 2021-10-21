Moffat County surpasses 50% of eligible residents at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19

Moderna COVID-19 vials seen inside the storage container at Moffat County Public Health, located on Pershing Street.

Craig Press file

Moffat County, which has long lagged behind the majority of the state’s vaccination rate, has reached over 50% of its eligible population receiving at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Moffat County Public Health.

In the county, just over 11,000 people are considered eligible for the vaccine, and 50.3% of them now have a first dose. According to data from MCPH, 5,571 people have received their first, and 554 are waiting on their second. 45.1% of the county is considered “up to date,” meaning they have received both of their doses of the vaccine.

Currently, the COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for people over the age of 12, and Pfizer’s version of the vaccine is FDA-approved. Across the state of Colorado, over 3.5 million people are fully immunized, with 71.7% of all eligible Coloradans getting vaccinated. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reports that 7,700 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been distributed in the county.

Moffat County’s milestone comes just nine days after seven new COVID-19 deaths were reported by Memorial Regional Health. All of the deaths reported by MRH were of people who were not completely vaccinated. Moffat County’s original goal to reach a 50% vaccination rate was May 31, and the goal for 75% passed in July.