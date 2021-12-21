CDPHE: Just 5.2% of 5- to 11-year-olds in Moffat County have received a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

Moderna COVID-19 vials seen inside the storage container at Moffat County Public Health, located on Pershing Street.

Craig Press file

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, since COVID-19 vaccinations became available for children ages 5 to 11 in early November, just 68 children in Moffat County have received at least one dose of the vaccine — only 5.2% of the population of that age — and just 41, or 3.2% have received a full series of shots.

Those numbers are more robust but still low for children ages 12 to 17. That group is 20.6% fully vaccinated — 256 individuals — and 24.9% — 309 — have received at least one dose.

Among elderly adults over 65, 1,483 individuals are fully vaccinated (67.3%), with 1,585 (71.9%) having received at least one dose.

The largest subgroup referenced in the data provided to the Craig Press is that of ages 18 to 64. Just more than half, 51.7% or 3,994 has received at least a first dose of the vaccine in that group, while 46.4%, or 3,582 individuals, is fully vaccinated.

“Vaccines remain the best protection against COVID-19, and we encourage all Coloradans to receive a life-saving COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible,” a spoksperson for the CDPHE from the Colorado State Joint Information Center wrote. “Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require multiple doses to build the highest level of protection. People age 16 and older generally need three doses of these vaccines. Immunocompromised people need up to four doses for full protection.

“All Coloradans ages 16-plus should also receive a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to give them maximum protection if six months have passed since the completion of their primary mRNA vaccine series. At this time, only the Pfizer vaccine is authorized and recommended for those ages 16 and 17.”