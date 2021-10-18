BREAKING: MRH CEO Andy Daniels submits resignation

The Memorial Hospital at Craig.

Cuyler Meade / Craig Press

Andy Daniels, CEO of Memorial Regional Health, submitted his resignation from the hospital last week, according to a hospital spokesperson.

Daniels’s resignation is effective Jan. 15, 2022, according to a letter issued by the MRH Board of Trustees on Monday.

“The BOT is meeting in executive session this Thursday, October 21, 2021, to name an Interim CEO and to ensure a smooth transition for all MRH employees, patients and their families, and the greater Moffat County Community,” reads the letter, which was provided to the Craig Press by the spokesperson. “The BOT will also discuss the appropriate next steps to plan for an executive search and secure new leadership for the hospital.”

According to a text from hospital Chief Operating Officer Jennifer Riley, the decision was Daniels’s alone, not driven by the Board of Trustees.

Daniels has been in the position with the hospital since August, 2016, when the MRH Board of Trustees made him the first CEO hired since 1987.

Since that time, MRH has at times battled public sentiment, especially in light of financial concerns leading to decisions like suspending Obstetrics and Gynecological services at the Craig hospital.

Much of public frustration with the ongoing Health Services District ballot question — which would involve MRH relinquishing its ambulance service to a newly formed taxing district, as the hospital claims it loses $600,000 a year on the service — has involved anger and lack of satisfaction directed toward Daniels and his administration.

MRH has recently seen turnover at another top administrative position, as Chief Financial Officer Sam Radke was set to serve his last day as CFO in December, though he submitted his resignation last month after refusing the governor’s then-mandate that all healthcare employees receive the COVID-19 vaccine. That changed at the eleventh hour, as the governor dropped the threshold for a healthcare facility to 90% vaccinated, and Radke remained employed by the hospital to transition to a previously selected new CFO. Dean Correnti will take over Radke’s position.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Craig Press editor Cuyler Meade contributed to this report.