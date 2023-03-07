Health Partnership’s Clean and Sober events in March 

The Health Partnerships Serving Northwest Colorado serves as the hub for recovery support and substance-free events for local residents who are in recovery, curious about recovery, or just want to connect with other people without drugs or drinking.

In March, the Health Partnership’s Clean and Sober program is going to be hosting a St. Patrick’s Day Bowling night at 4 p.m. at Thunder Rolls Bowling Center, 990 Industrial Ave., in Craig.

Clean and Sober also supports ongoing free workout classes for people with at least 48 hours of continuous sobriety. WHC Crossfit at 583 Yampa Ave. hosts a Phoenix workout class on Saturdays at 10 a.m., and a Phoenix yoga class on Sundays at 5 p.m.

For more information about Clean and Sober events, or to get connected with resources, contact Nele Cashmore at 970-875-6662 or ncashmore@ncchealthpartnership.org .

The Health Partnership offers a variety of different services to help local community members facing barriers to health and wellbeing. For more information visit thehealthpartnership.org .