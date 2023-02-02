Health Partnership to put on Clean and Sober events in the Yampa Valley this month

For anyone curious about sobriety or just wanting to connect with people without drinking, come and join the Health Partnership’s Clean and Sober events for February, including a Valentine’s Day event next week.

The partnership is hosting a Self Love art workshop from 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at the Center of Craig, 601 Yampa Ave. Crafting materials will be provided.

There will also be a free skate gathering from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb 5, at Sk8 Church, 2851 Riverside Plaza, in Steamboat. The event will be open to youth, adults, and families, to come skateboard and have a good time.

Clean and Sober is hosting a s’more party from 6-7:30 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Boat Yard for Winter Carnival. There will be fire pits and s’mores at 831 Yampa St., in Steamboat.

There are also ongoing Phoenix workouts at 10 a.m. on Saturdays at WHC Crossfit in downtown Craig.

For more information about Clean and Sober events in Craig contact Nele Cashmore at 970-875-6662 or ncashmore@ncchealthpartnership.org .