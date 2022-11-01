Health Partnership to hold insurance outreach events in Craig, Steamboat

Colorado’s health insurance marketplace opened Tuesday, Nov. 1, and the Health Partnership’s Health Insurance Outreach and Enrollment program is ready to help residents explore their options.

Once open enrollment begins, the Health Partnership’s team will host outreach events so residents can learn more about the available options, have their questions answered and get signed up. There will be an enrollment event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 11 at The Health Partnership, 555 Breeze St., Suite 250, in Craig.

There will also be enrollment events from 1-4 p.m. Dec. 7 and 5-8 p.m. Jan. 10 at Old Town Hot Springs in Steamboat. Community members can also schedule appointments during a time that works best to speak with a staff member about their insurance needs and questions.

“Our Health Insurance Outreach and Enrollment program provides individuals with the information they need to find affordable health insurance,” said Brittney Wilburn, executive director at The Health Partnership. “They also help community members learn about how to use their health insurance plans.”

Program Manager Kim Fox said the Health Partnership works closely with local businesses, health care facilities and organizations to support community members in getting the coverage they need for them and their families.

“Our vision for our Health Insurance Outreach, Education and Enrollment program is to be known and trusted as the place people come for health insurance across Routt, Moffat and Rio Blanco counties,” Fox said.

For more, call The Health Partnership Serving Northwest Colorado at 970-439-4203 in Craig or 970-875-3635 in Steamboat.