Health insurance enrollment down in Moffat County

While enrollment in the health insurance market place increased across the state by 3% and premiums decreased by 14%, according to Connect for Health Colorado‘s open enrollment report — By the Numbers — in Moffat County, those seeking insurance through the market place decreased slightly.

"We are happy that we are able to make health insurance affordable for so many people,” stated CEO Kevin Patterson in a news release.

By the Numbers provides a detailed look at how Coloradans who buy their health insurance on the individual market faired using our non-profit Marketplace.

In Moffat County enrollment slipped from 250 in 2018 to about 226 in 2019. The average monthly premium was a little more than $1,037, with an average premium tax credit of a just over $915 for an average monthly premium of about $122.

In comparison, in Rio Blanco County the average monthly premium was a little more than $955, with an average premium tax credit of about $826 for an average monthly premium slightly higher at just over $129. In Routt County, the average monthly premium was a little more than $888, with an average tax credit of about $800, bringing average monthly premiums to around $87.

The average premium across the state without the premium tax credit was $500, with the premium tax credit the average was $116, an amount lower than the average paid in both Moffat and Rio Blanco counties.

The average tax credits in all three counties were higher than the state average of $661. About 76% of those enrolled in the marketplace receive a premium tax credit.

“We know we have more work to do and are committed to expanding our impact as we work with policymakers, our stakeholders and our customers throughout the state," Patterson stated.

Connect for Health Colorado is a public, non-profit entity established by the Colorado General Assembly in 2011 to create a health insurance marketplace. As Colorado's official health insurance marketplace, Connect for Health Colorado is the only place where Coloradans can access financial help to make health insurance more affordable.

“This year, we are thrilled to report that, on average, our consumers receiving this financial help saw a net decrease in their premium of 14%,” stated the news release.

While the open enrollment period has ended, Connect for Health Colorado continues to enroll thousands of Coloradans because of a qualifying life change event.

“Coloradans should continue to shop for 2019 coverage if they have a special enrollment period, with full confidence that their financial help and pre-existing condition protections will remain in place,’ stated the news release.