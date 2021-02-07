Hayden wrestling dominates Middle Park, Coal Ridge
In a home wrestling triangular, Hayden High School defeated Coal Ridge 54-30 and Middle Park 54-24 on Thursday.
Junior Dylan Zimmerman and sophomore Sabyn Hager were the only Tigers to wrestle twice, and both picked up a pair of wins. Against Coal Ridge, Hager pinned Emjai Holder in the second period. Zimmerman won by fall over Austin Price in one minute and 48 seconds.
Against Middle Park, Hager won by fall in the first round and Zimmerman needed 3:13 to pin Tucker Minear.
Senior Kyler Campbell won with a 17-6 major decision against Coal Ridge opponent Jonathan Bolitho. Senior Wyatt Murphy pinned Coal Ridge wrestler Brandon Short in 1:30, and Jake Lindley needed 1:27 to pin Landon Brewer of Coal Ridge.
In the dual against Middle Park, Kalob More was victorious at 106 pounds, pinning Heath Tilghman in 1:47.
Hayden 52, Coal Ridge 30
120: Cooper Thurmon, CR, fall Cameron Campbell, H, 1:21.
126: Sabyn Hager, H, fall Emjai Holder, CR, 3:35.
132: Dylan Zimmerman, H, fall Austin Price, CR, 1:48.
138: Kyler Campbell, H, maj. dec. Jonathan Bolitho, CR, 17-6.
145: Wyatt Murphy, H, fall Brandon Short, CR, 1:30.
160: Jake Lindley, H, fall Landon Brewer, CR, 1:27.
Hayden 54, Middle Park 24
106: Kalob More, H, fall Heath Tilghman, MP, 1:47.
126: Sabyn Hager, H, fall Landon Arriaga, MP, 1:50.
132: Dylan Zimmerman, H, fall Tucker Minear, MP, 3:13.
195: Champ Stuart, MP, fall Israel Santos, H, 4:46.
