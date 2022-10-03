Hayden versus Craig power plant softball game scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 8
The Xcel Energy versus Tri-State Craig Station community softball game has been rescheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Woodbury Park, 1388 W. Third St.
The softball game that will put employees of both power plants head-to-head was canceled on Oct. 1 due to excessive rain.
The event aims to raise money for both the Routt and Moffat County United Way organizations.
Community members are invited to watch the game for free and to participate in the silent auction that will raise money for the work of the United Ways in the Yampa Valley.
