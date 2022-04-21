Hayden truck driver honored for safety
The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association has recognized Gabriel Michael of Hayden for 22 years of safe, accident-free driving of a commercial tractor-trailer.
The OOIDA Safe Driving Award Program rewards members for accident-free years while operating a commercial vehicle.
All OOIDA members qualify for the award, but the recognition is determined by the number of years an individual has operated a commercial vehicle without being involved in a preventable accident.
OOIDA was established in 1973 and is based out of Kansas City. There are over 150,000 members of OOIDA from both the United States and Canada.
