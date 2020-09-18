Hayden teenager found unharmed in Craig

Luzmia Verastica

Courtesy Photo / Missingkids.org

A Hayden teen who has been missing for almost a month has been located in Craig unharmed, according to Hayden Police Chief Greg Tuliszewski.

Luzmia Verastica, 15, who was last seen at her home in Hayden on Aug. 18,, was found by officers with the Craig Police Department on Friday, and she was brought home. At the time she was reported missing, Luzmia’s father said she had likely run away, which is something she had done in the past but only for a day or two.

Tuliszewski said he could not provide any further details about the situation, because the girl is a juvenile. He thanked the Craig Police Department for their help in finding her.