Hayden Superintendent Christy Sinner announces retirement, school board seeks help with hiring search

Christy Sinner, superintendent of Hayden Schools, announced her retirement effective June 30. Sinner spent six years with the district.

Christy Sinner/Courtesy photo

Hayden Superintendent Christy Sinner has announced her retirement, effective June 30.

Sinner spent six years in the position and indicated in her retirement announcement that serving the Hayden community has been the highlight of her career.

A 30-year veteran in education, Sinner secured a Ph. D in curriculum and instruction from Utah State University in 2013. She served as the executive director for student achievement for the Durango School District before joining the Hayden School District in 2017.

During her time as superintendent, Sinner worked with the community to pass a bond measure to build a new facility for students, transitioned Hayden schools to a four-day school week, added new elective and traditional classes, and much more. This school year, the district tripled the number of principals in order to place a stronger focus on each grade level.

Sinner was also one of seven superintendents on the Colorado Superintendent Search Team for the Colorado Association of School Boards.

“Next, I’m just planning on traveling,“ Sinner said. “I do not have a set plan of anything to do besides enjoy my life.”

The Hayden Board of Education intends to use a search firm to assist the board in finding a new superintendent. The school board is hoping to fill the position by April or May and has committed to a superintendent search process that is “transparent, inclusive, collaborative, thorough, strategic, organized and professional.”

Sinner said the board will have a lot of collaboration with the community, and community stakeholders will play a role in the process. Still in the primary stages of the process, an advertisement for the position will be posted at a later date.

Additionally, the school board has put out a request for proposals for a search firm to assist in its superintendent search. Proposals can be submitted at HaydenSchools.org by Feb. 15.