Hayden student removed from school after ‘actions and statements’ reported

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — With heightened vigilance throughout the country among students, parents and community members related to school violence, a second Routt County school dealt with an incident Wednesday.

According to the Hayden Police Department, a student told staff at Hayden High School they were concerned about the "actions and statements" of another student.

"With the increased awareness of school violence in schools, the reporting student felt it should be reported," Chief Greg Tuliszewski said in a news release.

Police investigated the incident, and a juvenile was detained on a mental health hold for further evaluation.

The incident occurred late Wednesday afternoon.

"No credible threat was found at this time, and the investigation is still ongoing," Tuliszewski wrote.

Recommended Stories For You

School staff informed parents about the incident Thursday.

"The student has been removed from school and will undergo a thorough threat assessment," Principal Gina Zabel wrote to parents.

She said the school was taking the situation very seriously.

"Beyond school disciplinary action, students who make threats may face prosecution by law enforcement even when threats made are intended as pranks or hoaxes," Zabel wrote. "At this time, there is not a credible threat to the school or the students."

Students in Hayden are now on spring break and will return to class March 26.

The incident in Hayden came less than a week after an incident involving a Steamboat Springs High School student.

On Friday, March 9 a student was removed from the school after making a social media post referencing a school shooting.

Steamboat Springs Police Commander Jerry Stabile on Thursday said the post was made on Instagram and referenced the aftermath of a school shooting.

"There was no direct threat to the school," Stabile said. "We spent a large amount of time speaking with him and a parent."

Stabile said the Instagram post did not violate any laws, and the student was not arrested.

Stabile said police again spoke to the student on Wednesday.

Prior to Steamboat high school students joining others nationwide Wednesday morning in a walkout to protest gun violence, police heard from some parents who had new concerns about the student from the incident last Friday.

Stabile said the concerns were related to threats, and there were some parents who were taking their kids out of school.

Police went to speak to the student at his home, and he was still sleeping.

Police determined the latest concerns about the student were unsubstantiated.

Stabile said that people nationwide are hypersensitive to issues related to school violence, and police are taking the concerns seriously.

Stabile said they encourage people to report their concerns.

To reach Matt Stensland, call 970-871-4247, email mstensland@SteamboatToday.com or follow him on Twitter @SBTStensland.