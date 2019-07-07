Hayden Shooting Range reopens after renovations

The Hayden Shooting Range reopened for public use Thursday, July 4. The range has been temporarily closed since May 29 so the facility, which is operated by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, could be upgraded.

Much of the work at the Hayden facility, which included additional shooting benches, the addition of gravel and newly installed berms, was designed to improve the safety of the range.

The range is open for public use, though a number of updates are still to come. Remaining updates include the installation of new signs, shade shelters, additional drainage and more gravel, which will mean partial closures on weekdays in August and September.

“The range is functional and safe for public use, so we wanted to get it open for the public,” said Tyler Jacox, CPW technician, in a news release. “We’ve made some great additions to the range and are excited for more to come.”

Before visiting the range, it is important to note that the facility has the following new regulations: