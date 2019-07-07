Hayden Shooting Range reopens after renovations
The Hayden Shooting Range reopened for public use Thursday, July 4. The range has been temporarily closed since May 29 so the facility, which is operated by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, could be upgraded.
Much of the work at the Hayden facility, which included additional shooting benches, the addition of gravel and newly installed berms, was designed to improve the safety of the range.
The range is open for public use, though a number of updates are still to come. Remaining updates include the installation of new signs, shade shelters, additional drainage and more gravel, which will mean partial closures on weekdays in August and September.
“The range is functional and safe for public use, so we wanted to get it open for the public,” said Tyler Jacox, CPW technician, in a news release. “We’ve made some great additions to the range and are excited for more to come.”
Before visiting the range, it is important to note that the facility has the following new regulations:
- Public access is prohibited from sunset to sunrise.
- Exploding targets and any targets other than paper and cardboard are prohibited.
- All rounds must impact designated berms, except for shotguns using birdshot.
- Tracer rounds, armor-piercing rounds, military hardened rounds with explosive or radioactive substances, .50 caliber BMG rounds or fully automatic firearms are prohibited. Volunteers have played a crucial role in the upgrades at the Hayden Shooting Range. Anyone interested in assisting with maintenance of the range can contact Tyler Jacox at tyler.jacox@state.co.us.
