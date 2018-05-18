Hayden school district receives $38.9M BEST grant to build new school

HAYDEN — Hayden School District has been awarded a BEST — Building Excellent Schools Today — grant from the state to fund construction of a new $61 million school. The funding will allow Hayden to build one pre-kindergarten through 12th grade facility at the current Hayden Valley Elementary School site.

“This is perhaps the largest construction project in Hayden’s history,” said Kevin Klecker, head of the Hayden Education Association, which was instrumental in the successful bond approval.

The Hayden school board first applied for the BEST grant in February 2017 but was not selected. The district was first runner-up for funding going into the 2018 grant cycle.

The grant application was bolstered by voter-approval of a $22.3 million bond issue by district voters last fall. The issue passed by two votes after a recount and address correction remedied the initial tie.

“The cliché that ‘every vote counts’ and ‘it takes a village’ rings so true for Hayden,” said Medora Fralick, school board treasurer, in a news release. “This has been a tremendous community effort that so many have helped to bring forward.”

Hayden School District applied once again for BEST funding of $38.9 million in February 2018 and is thrilled with today’s news that the CCAB is enabling Hayden to embark upon a $61 million project.

Recommended Stories For You

School Board President Brian Hoza and Superintendent Christy Sinner were in Denver on Friday to receive the news in person of the $38.9 million BEST grant award.

“On behalf of the Hayden School District, I would like to thank everyone who helped bring this dream to reality,” Sinner said after hearing the news. “We are beyond ecstatic about the BEST award and the passing of our bond measure last fall.”