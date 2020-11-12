Hayden School District abruptly sends students home after positive test for COVID-19 in school

Hayden School District is sending students home from school Thursday after a positive COVID-19 case was confirmed within the school, according to district superintendent Christy Sinner.

School officials are asking that parents pick their students up by 11 a.m., though there will be busing available for students near the Moffat County line and near Milner.

“After consulting with public health, we have been directed to dismiss students and staff as a precautionary measure,” said Nancy Seams, director of finance for the district, relaying the message the district has sent to parents.

The student who tested positive had been at school, so upon recommendation from the Routt County Pubic Health Department, all students and staff are being quarantined for two weeks.

District officials are calling all parents to ensure that their student has a way to get home.

Classes are planned to resume in person on Nov. 30. Until then students will continue learning from home.

“We are prepared for that, we have been preparing for that eventuality,” Seams said.

The closure of the district also led to the cancellation of the Hayden at Soroco football game scheduled for Friday evening in Oak Creek. The game would have brought the two rivalry teams together in a match-up that would have granted one team their first win of the year.

As football was approved to be brought back into the fall, the Colorado High School Activities Association announced a 6+1 schedule. Each team will play six games, and those not making the playoffs could schedule an additional game in week one or two of the postseason, also referred to as weeks seven and eight.

“We were told we could schedule a game week 7 or week 8,” Hayden Athletic Director Danielle Campbell said. “Week seven is this (upcoming) week and week eight would be the week of Thanksgiving. Unfortunately, we have fallen out of that window so we are going to have to call our football season.”

Steamboat Pilot & Today sports editor Shelby Reardon contributed to this report.