Hayden residents under boil water order

HAYDEN — Hayden residents are under a boil water order until 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 19 after an overnight water main break.

Residents should bring water to a full boil, let it boil for one minute and let it cool before drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth or preparing food with it. Any discolored water should be allowed to flush through the system.

“Everybody already has water,” said Hayden Town Manager Mathew Mendisco. “The boil order is a precautionary measure because of the loss of pressure for a certain period of time.”

No contamination has been detected, according to the town’s Facebook page, but the loss of pressure in the pipes might have allowed disease-causing organisms into the system. Town officials expect to receive the results of a test for bacteria by 10 a.m. Friday.

Mendisco said crews were working to dig out the pipe and repair it Thursday morning, and he expected the repair to be completed by the end of the day.

The break occurred at about 12:30 a.m. on South Third Street, draining the Hospital Hill storage tank, according to Hayden’s Facebook page. Downtown Hayden lost water pressure by 4:30 a.m. The break was isolated, and the pressure was restored by 6 a.m.

Local restaurants are open through the boil order.

“We’re just going to operate without our water running,” said Hiway 40 Grill & Lodge Assistant Manager Shelly Medrano.

She said the restaurant was boiling pots of water for kitchen and prep work and planned to serve bottled soda and water instead of fountain drinks.

Wild Goose Coffee at the Granary always filters its water, usually for chlorine, said owner Tammie Delaney. She said it was business as usual Thursday at the coffee shop as the water filter also clears out bacteria and other contaminants.

Drinking fountains at Hayden Schools weren’t in operation Thursday, according to Hayden School District’s website. The school district provided staff and students bottled water instead.

For updates on the boil order, town officials recommend signing up for Routt County Emergency alerts, checking the town’s Facebook page or calling Town Hall at 970-276-3741.

To reach Eleanor Hasenbeck, call 970-871-4210, email ehasenbeck@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @elHasenbeck.