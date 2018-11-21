Hayden receives $500K grant to finish Dry Creek Park

HAYDEN — Thanks to a $500,000 grant, the town of Hayden will finally be able to complete Dry Creek Park.

The town recently found out it had been awarded the grant by the Colorado Health Foundation, which has the mission of improving the health of Coloradans.

“The town did not need to put up any matching funds, but they decided to contribute $130,000 so the park project could be fully completed,” Hayden Town Manager Mathew Mendisco said. “It’s really going to become a big recreational area for the whole entire valley.”

The money will be used to build a playground at the park as well as an outdoor fitness course.

The playground will be hard surfaced, and there will be features for children of all ages. It will also be accessible to those with disabilities.

“I’m just excited we were able to get that,” Hayden Mayor Tim Redmond said. “We’re going to make it so everyone can enjoy it.”

The fitness course was inspired by Hayden graduate Mitch VeDepo, who has made appearances on the “American Ninja Warrior” television show, which features competitors going through a challenging obstacle course.

The new additions will complement the other amenities at Dry Creek Park, which include a fishing pond, a one-mile trail, a disc golf course, baseball fields, a gazebo and a building with a commercial kitchen. There is also a new sand volleyball court at the neighboring Routt County Fairgrounds.

Dry Creek Park is located on South Popular Street across from Hayden Elementary School south of U.S. Highway 40.

“This is the final piece,” Mendisco said. “There aren’t really any other improvements that we need to make in the park.”

Redmond, who also volunteers on Hayden’s Parks and Recreation Board, said the project would not have been possible without the hard work of board members as well as the recreation coordinators.

The improvements are scheduled to be completed by June.

“It’s a safe, controlled environment, and it really adds so much to quality of life,” Redmond said. “It’s nice to be able to add some amenities now and then.”

To reach Matt Stensland, call 970-871-4247, email mstensland@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @SBTStensland.