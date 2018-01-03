Hayden public works employees spend nearly 12 hours on New Year’s Eve fixing water leak

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A team of five Hayden public works employees spent their New Year’s Eve making sure a resident was not going to ring in 2018 without water.

Town manager Mathew Mendisco said a resident reported having no water pressure Sunday morning, and city employees began investigating.

After turning off the valve that allows water into the home on Clover Circle, the staff determined there was a leak in the town's water line leading to the valve.

The public works employees, who worked from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., were Frank Case, Skyler Cless, Brian Ivy, Tony Herfurth and Scott Price.

And it turned out to be quite a job.

To access the pipe, the crew had to remove a section of the concrete driveway and then dig a hole 8 feet deep.

The work continued into the night.

"I think it was about 12 degrees in Hayden," Mendisco said. "They took turns digging in the mud, wet and cold."

The original piping material was unusual, and it dated back to around 1970. That further complicated things, and the crew needed to find parts.

Water to the residence was eventually restored.

Mendisco was thankful for his staff’s efforts.

"Even on Sundays, you've got to fix that," he said.

To reach Matt Stensland, call 970-871-4247, email mstensland@SteamboatToday.com or follow him on Twitter @SBTStensland.