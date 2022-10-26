Hayden Public Library Community Birthday Calendar returns

It’s time again for the Hayden Public Library community birthday calendar, and the Friends of the Hayden Library invites everyone to become a part of this enduring tradition.

Yampa Valley community members can add birthdays, anniversaries, memorials and organizational meetings to the calendar, or place advertisements. The calendar is $10 with three free listings, and you can place as many listings as you like for ten more cents each.

This is the 54th year the calendar has been published and proceeds will go toward the children’s area renovation to purchase new furnishings.

Additionally, there will be a monthly book recommendation with a favorite author’s birthday highlighted, a scavenger hunt throughout the calendar with chances to win monthly prizes, and two featured businesses each month.

For more, call 970-276-3777, email haydenlib@gmail.com or go to HaydenPublicLibrary.org/ .