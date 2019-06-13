Hayden man arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting his stepdaughter

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A Hayden man was arrested last week on suspicion of sexually assaulting his stepdaughter.

The Routt County Justice Center filed a felony complaint Tuesday against the 50-year-old man. He faces one criminal charge of sexually assaulting a child while in a position of trust, a third-degree felony, according to court officials. He originally faced an additional charge of misdemeanor child abuse, but that charge has since been dropped.

The names of the accused and the girl, as well as her age, are not being released to protect the identity of the victim.

Hayden Police Department officers responded to a report of a disturbance at the man’s residence the night of June 5, according to an arrest affidavit obtained from the Justice Center.

When police arrived, the man was sitting on the front porch and appeared to be expecting the officers, telling them he is the one they were looking for.

In interviews with police, the girl described cleaning the family’s camper with her stepfather a short while prior to officers arriving. While in the camper, the girl said she was jumping on the bed, and her shorts had gotten twisted.

Her stepfather helped to fix the shorts, according to the affidavit, but in the process, he groped her buttocks and crotch. The girl told officers the touching made her feel nervous and uncomfortable. She said her stepfather also groped his own crotch in front of her.

Similar incidents have occurred in the past that also made the girl uncomfortable, according to the affidavit.

In interviews with police, the man admitted to touching the girl in the camper but said he was trying to fix her shorts.

According to the affidavit, all of the groping occurred over the girl’s clothes.

Because of the sensitive nature of the case, Hayden police and Routt County court officials declined to comment.

The man was being held on a $2,000 bond at the Routt County Detention Center. He posted bond on June 8, according to court officials.