Hayden library’s READ Program pairs book lovers with dogs

Do you love to read? Do you love dogs?

Hayden Public Library is excited to announce the R.E.A.D Program in partnership with Heeling Friends of Steamboat. The program is open to families and individual young readers who will be reading to a trained Heeling Friend Dog.

The first program is from 10:45 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 starting with a family story hour.

Limited space is available.

For more information, call 970-276-3777.