Hayden Library: Thanks extended for book fair support

We would like to thank the community of Hayden and surrounding areas for supporting our annual Scholastic Book Fair. This year was exceptional, and we are grateful for the support of parents, children, teachers, and community members who stopped by and purchased books and other items from the fair.

Reading is so important, and this little event gets books into the hands of kids and will provide us with new shelving, furnishings, and decorations for our remodeling project in the children's area.

Congratulations to our book fair drawing winners Lisa Vannoy and Levi Flemming.

From all of us at the Hayden Library, "Thank you!"

Ana Lash, library director, and library staff

Hayden