Hayden library hosting art night Aug. 2

The Friends of the Hayden Library will host the second annual Art Show Opening Night from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2 at Hayden Public Library, 201 E. Jefferson Ave.

The event will feature 10 local artists and craftsmen on hand to display their work and share with the community aspects of what they do.

The night will feature live music, hors d’oeuvres, and drinks while mingling with community members and artists.

“The Friends hope to continue to support local art and to encourage community members to meet their neighbors at this very lively event,” stated the news release from the organization.

For more information, call 970-276-3777 or visit haydenpubliclibrary.org.