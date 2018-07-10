Hayden Daze offers music, parade, contests for weekend fun

HAYDEN — A summertime favorite takes place this weekend with Hayden Daze scheduled for Friday and Saturday in Hayden’s Dry Creek Park.

Friday night features food and vendor booths starting at 6 p.m. followed by a free community dance at 8 p.m. that includes musicians Randy Kelley, Jon Gibbs, Willie Samuelson and Pat Waters.

Saturday's festivities kick off with a community breakfast from 7 to 9 a.m. at Mountain Valley Bank, with the Hayden Daze parade rolling through town at 10:30 a.m.

Dry Creek Park events include a disc golf tournament at 9 a.m. and family entertainment at 11 a.m. with such as an extreme obstacle course, a bounce house and a mechanical bull.

Local emergency service agencies will feature the "Touch a Truck" exhibit to showcase their vehicles, and a new offering is a home run derby to support Hayden's baseball program.

The Hayden Daze Cornhole Tournament begins at 12:30 p.m., and vendor booths and a beer garden will be available through 5 p.m.

Recommended Stories For You

For more information and how to enter the various events, visit http://www.haydencolorado.org or call 970-734-4168.