Hay bales catch fire Friday on Moffat County Road 7
Craig Press Staff
A haying operation saw a fire flare up Friday afternoon near Craig.
Craig Fire/Rescue tackled a small blaze along Moffat County Road 7 when a call came in shortly after 4 p.m.
Firefighters were able to contain the situation within the hour, keeping the hay wetted down significantly.
Responders could not be reached for comment about the cause of the fire.
Crime & Courts
