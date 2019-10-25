Hay bales catch fire Friday on Moffat County Road 7

Craig Fire/Rescue personnel tend to a hay fire Friday, Oct. 25.

Doug Slaight/Courtesy Photo

A haying operation saw a fire flare up Friday afternoon near Craig.

Craig Fire/Rescue tackled a small blaze along Moffat County Road 7 when a call came in shortly after 4 p.m.

Firefighters were able to contain the situation within the hour, keeping the hay wetted down significantly.

Responders could not be reached for comment about the cause of the fire.