Harpers Corner Road in Dinosaur National Monument slated for major construction work

Harpers Corner Road in Dinosaur National Monument is slated to undergo a $10.1 million construction project starting on May 30.

National Park Service/Courtesy photo

A $10.1 million construction project that includes rebuilding and repaving seven miles of Harpers Corner Road in Dinosaur National Monument is scheduled to begin May 30.

According to the National Park Service, the project also includes roadway and adjacent parking areas from U.S. Highway 40 to the Escalante Overlook, in addition to replacing drainage structures and culverts.

Harpers Corner Road is a scenic, 31-mile route that begins about two miles east of Dinosaur.

The drive offers viewpoints of the monument’s canyon country and access to several hiking trails and the Echo Park Road, which leads to the Echo Park Campground.

During construction, Sunrise Overlook, Plug Hat Butte Trails and Picnic Area and the Escalante Overlook will be closed to public access.

Construction may take place up to seven days per week, but work will not happen on designated holidays.

During the project, the speed limit will be lowered from 45 mph to 25 mph in work zones. Flaggers will be present during work hours, and motorists may experience delays of up to 30 minutes. The project is scheduled for completion by Sept. 30.

Funding was provided by Federal Highway Administration and the National Park Service. The project is part of an concerted effort that includes the Great American Outdoors Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, to address deferred maintenance and a backlog of repairs in national parks.

Burdick Materials of Utah is the prime contractor for the project.

Access to the Quarry Visitor Center and the dinosaur fossils in the Quarry Exhibit Hall will not be affected. For more information, call 435-781-7700 or go to nps.gov/dino.