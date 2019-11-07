Harlem Wizards to bring basketball magic to Craig

The Harlem Wizards will visit Craig Nov. 14 with an exhibition basketball game against members of Moffat County School District as a fundraiser for Sandrock Elementary School PAC.

Courtesy Photo

A night of high-energy hoops is coming to Craig.

As a fundraiser for the Sandrock Elementary School PAC, the Harlem Wizards will compete against the Dribbling Dawgs, a team of Moffat County School District administrators, teachers, and community members in a game at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14 at the Moffat County High School gym, 900 Finley Lane.

The Wizards, similar to the Harlem Globetrotters, are a semi-professional basketball team first begun by entrepreneur and promoter Howie Davis in 1962 as a combination of sports and entertainment.

NBA and WNBA players alike have competed for the show, as well as athletes from other sports such as football and baseball.

Davis’s family continues to run the operation, and the Wizards field four traveling squads, which collectively play over 500 games throughout the nation.

“Through all the changes, the team’s commitment to Howie’s original mission has remained constant: to deliver world-class family-friendly entertainment while raising money for great causes,” said a news release from the Wizards.

Sandrock Principal Kamisha Siminoe said the idea for the fundraiser event was to do something different from catalog sales drives in the past.

“We really wanted to try and find something family-oriented and something we can have for repeat years and looking forward to fun and entertainment,” she said.

Advance tickets are $10 for students, $12 for adults, with $20 for reserved seats or $35 for Courtside Plus, limited to 50, for guaranteed front or second row, as well as a meet-and-greet with the team before the game.

Tickets at the door are $12 for kids, $15 for adults.

A pregame “Wiz Kids” warm-up is on the schedule, and the night will also include slam dunks and trick shots by players, as well as contests, comedy, audience participation, merchandise giveaways, and more.

Souvenirs and concessions will also be available and will also benefit Sandrock.

Siminoe will be among the crew of local players who will be on the court with the Wizards.

“I haven’t played in a long time, so I don’t have high expectations for myself,” she said with a laugh. “It’s always fun for kids to see their teachers or their principals or the mayor or fire chief, people they recognize in the community, play like this. It’s really about having fun.”

For more information about the Harlem Wizards and to buy advance tickets, visit harlemwizards.com/schedule-tickets/.