Harlem Wizards Sandrock Elementary Fundraiser 

The Harlem Wizards are coming to Craig on Friday, Nov. 18 2022.

Courtesy photo

In November, the Harlem Wizards will square off against Craig community members in a basketball fundraiser for Sandrock Elementary.

The game will be held on Nov. 18 in the Moffat County High School gym. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the game will kick off at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the event are available online. General admission tickets at $15, students and seniors $12, and children under 3 get free admission. Prices will go up at the door, and event organizers recommend purchasing tickets in advance to keep the entrance line short on the night of the event.

Reserved tickets for $25 and courtside tickets for $40 are also available online, and both come with additional gifts and perks.

There is also a limited number of benchwarmers tickets, where you can watch the game from the Harlem Wizards bench. Benchwarmer tickets include jerseys for the kids plus a pre-game warm up with the Wizards. Any other ticket can add those perks with a Wiz Kids Jersey upgrade.

The event is organized by the Sandrock Elementary parent advisory committee, and proceeds go toward items that are needed within the school. In the past, funds have been used to purchase iPads for students, recorders, library materials, and window clings for classrooms.

To purchase tickets visit Pretix.eu/HarlemWizards/carig/ or call 970-629-5046 with questions.