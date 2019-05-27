Hard times, hardship and ha-ha’s: Historical play to tell tale of Moffat County’s past

As the annual Grand Old West Days comes to a close Monday, community members are invited to see their Western heritage onstage.

Just don’t expect 100% authenticity.

The curtain goes up at 3 p.m. Monday, May 27 for the David Morris original play “Hard Times and Hardship When the West Was Young” at Moffat County Fairgrounds Pavilion.

The area playwright and director leads a cast of locals in depicting Northwest Colorado in its infancy, a tale complete with a lovely ingenue, nefarious villain, dimwitted henchmen and corny cowboy hero.

With numerous nods to the region’s history, as well as plenty of modern references, the show will provide good laughs for audiences of all ages.