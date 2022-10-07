Harbor Freight Tools plans to open store in Craig

An official with Harbor Freight Tools has confirmed that the company is actively looking to open a store in Craig.

Harbor Freight Tools/Courtesy photo

Harbor Freight Tools, a national tool retailer, is planning to open a store in Craig.

Director of Corporate Communications Craig Hoffman confirmed Friday, Oct. 7, that Harbor Freight is actively looking to open a new store in Craig, but at this early stage, Hoffman declined to provide additional information.

He said the company hopes to have more information to share in a couple of weeks.

The company, which has nearly 20 additional locations across Colorado, has open job postings for a store manager and assistant managers on its hiring website and across several other platforms.

The store manager role was advertised with a salary ranging between $66,800 and $96,025 annually. According to the job postings, multiple assistant managers also would be needed to oversee staff throughout different shifts.

Harbor Freight is a nationwide company with each location open seven day a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

The majority of the Colorado Harbor Freight locations are on the Front Range with two locations on the Western Slope in Montrose and Clifton. The company also has stores in Sterling on the Eastern Plains and in Alamosa in southeast Colorado.

Alamosa with 9,360 residents is most similar in population to Craig. The Alamosa location, which a staff member said was built about a year ago, has between 12 and 14 employees.